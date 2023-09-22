Over 50 companies participate in GCU Job Fair

LAHORE:Over 50 companies, including software houses and banks participated in the Career Fair 2023 hosted by Government College University Lahore (GCU) here on Thursday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the event. Dr Zaidi stressed the importance of thoughtful decision making for graduating students when it comes to choosing their future career paths. He urged them to deeply understand their own worth and advised against hastily accepting every job offer that comes their way. Instead, he encouraged them to invest time in critical thinking and reflect before making such a significant decision that will shape their professional journeys.

Recruiters from these companies actively interacted with students, with the common objective of developing their skills to become highly sought-after candidates in fields like digital marketing, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and more.

The participating companies also offered valuable training opportunities in both technical and non-technical domains, which could land students to permanent jobs.

DHA, an organisation offering internships in various fields, was a notable participant. Their programme has a rigorous screening process, leading to successful job placements. Other companies also offered internships and job opportunities in the fields like cybersecurity, finance and artificial intelligence.

The event underscored the significance of critical thinking in shaping one's career path and effectively showcased a multitude of companies that offered invaluable experiences and promising avenues for personal and professional development.