Ad hocism affecting working of Sindh’s varsities

The caretaker government has stopped all summaries related to syndicate members and important appointments to public sector universities of Sindh, due to which the government universities of the province, already suffering from ad hocism, have become victims of more ad hocism.

It is reported that a letter has also been written to the vice chancellors of the universities on behalf of the Department of Boards and Universities, in which they have been told that the nomination of the members of the syndicates has been stopped by the competent authority. Therefore, it says, the vice-chancellors are directed to send the nominations again to the Department of Boards and Universities so that the names can be submitted again to the competent authority through a summary of the department.

It should be remembered that the posts of director of finance are vacant in 27 universities of the province, and either officers have double charge or lower grade officers are appointed.

The VC of Lyari University, Dr Akhtar Baloch, has been on forced leave for one year and eight months and Lyari University is in a state of disaster. The VC of a medical university, Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, is in charge of it.

The positions of controllers, secretaries, audit officers and chairman boards are also vacant, and in these positions, the previous government made appointments allegedly on political and recommendation basis and also gave illegal promotions.

Even the boards have not formed a search committee for the chairman, controller and secretary. The interesting thing is that it has been more than a month since the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and the Department of Universities and Boards has also been retained by the chief minister, but the situation has worsened instead of improving.