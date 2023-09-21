PSB chief pins high hopes on Pak athletes competing in China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have realistic chances of making 19th edition of Asian Games a memorable one as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Shoaib Khoso Wednesday pinned high hopes on leading national athletes to make the country proud by bringing more laurels for Pakistan.

The DG sports board was talking to the athletes and officials of different teams here at the Pakistan Sports Complex. The athletes informed the director general about their preparations for the mega event that got underway in Hangzhou, China.

Shoaib Khoso said that he was highly optimistic about athletes’ ability to go on to win medals for the country, adding that he was awaiting good results at the end of Games.

The DG Pakistan Sports Board also expressed his best wishes for the athletes with a hope that Pakistani athletes will showcase their exceptional skills at the Asian Games, adding that sportsmen are true ambassadors of Pakistan and they should promote positive image of Pakistan in the world with their extraordinary performance, hard work and honesty.

Khoso added: “Pakistanis are sports-loving nation and the PSB is making all-out efforts to promote the sports in the country as we fully supported the training camps set up for the Asian Games.”

Meanwhile, hockey, taekwondo and squash teams will leave for China today (Thursday) to participate in the Games as Pakistan’s contingent will compete in 25 disciplines in the mega event.

Taekwondo team for the Games comprises Hamza Umar Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Arbaaz Khan, Aqdus Ullah Qadeer and Naila while the team officials include Shamim Akhtar (manager), Seongoh Choi and Yousef Karami as coaches.