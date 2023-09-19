Citizens sidelined

It is quite galling that our leaders are ready to listen to the IMF while ignoring the over 200 million citizens of Pakistan. The latter is whom they have been appointed to serve. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again.

In my opinion, it would be, in a way, incorrect to say that the caretaker government has raised prices. It is the IMF that tells our incapable leaders what to do and what not.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu