Citizens sidelined

It is quite galling that our leaders are ready to listen to the IMF while ignoring the over 200 million citizens of Pakistan. The latter is whom they have been appointed to serve. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again.
In my opinion, it would be, in a way, incorrect to say that the caretaker government has raised prices. It is the IMF that tells our incapable leaders what to do and what not.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
More and more people are leaving Pakistan. A record 800,000 have left Pakistan during the first six months of this...
It has been more than a week since Sepco launched a grand operation against electricity theft due to mounting losses....
The Ranipur incident, where an influential Pir stands accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a ten-year-old...
In view of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and the abundant availability of coal in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan...
The SC’s order for the restoration of NAB cases against several politicians, right before the retirement of the...
Pest attacks on cotton crops occur every time there is a sudden rise in temperatures. This has become a growing...