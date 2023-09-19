PUC to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awwal as month of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council will celebrate the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal as the month of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace be Upon Him).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace be Upon Him) conferences will be held across the country. Religious scholars and Ulemas-Mashaykh will speak on social harmony and promotion of tolerance. The non-Muslim leaders in Pakistan will be invited to participate in the conferences and gatherings.

He added Islam is a religion of peace and security and all religions teach peace, affection and tolerance. Pakistani society requires that all should work together for the development, stability and prosperity.

Ashrafi also said that there should be a reduction in extremist attitudes in Pakistan, adding that tolerance, harmony and brotherhood needs to be promoted. The teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) and all the other prophets of Allah promote love and tolerance, said the PUC chief.