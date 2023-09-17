Police trace 80 students skipping schools

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Police have taken action under the ‘Go to School’ campaign, transferring 80 students skipping their schools who were found at entertainment venues, markets and other locations to various police stations.

These students were subsequently returned to their parents. Throughout this year, the Islamabad Capital Police conducted 44 meetings with educational institution heads to curb student absenteeism and 49 meetings to address drug-related issues in schools and colleges.

These initiatives are the result of the dedicated efforts of the Capital Police, led by ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Under the ‘School Chalo’ (Go to school) campaign, Safe City cameras help identify students skipping school and college, while the Dolphin Squad and smart cars assist in relocating these absentee students.

A total of 80 students, who were found loitering during school and college hours, have been successfully transferred to police stations and reunited with their parents. In 2023, the Islamabad Police held 93 meetings with educational institution heads, emphasizing the importance of student attendance and combating drug-related concerns.