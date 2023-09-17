Ex-minister unveils national unity blueprint for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Saturday presented a national consensus formula with a focus on three key elements, including Pakistan, democracy, and the armed forces, with an aim of creating the much-needed conducive environment for the elections.

The proposal envisages a broad-based consensus through trust-building measures and yoking the stakeholders for provision of conducive environment for the elections. The target of the plan is to make sure that the general elections take place ahead of the next Senate elections so that the parliament is not left incomplete.

In a statement on Saturday, former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said that political stability was the first precondition for the redressal of multi-faceted crises being faced by the country. “Political stability is only possible, if politics and political parties remain within the confines of the Constitution, peoples’ issues take primacy and political agenda does not target Pakistan, democracy and the military,” he said.

He emphasised that achieving national consensus requires avoiding the politicisation of national integrity, the economy, and terrorism in Pakistan.

He further said Pakistan came into existence as a result of democratic process and the country should be strengthened by ensuring continuity of democratic process and giving rights to the people. “It is because of the strong defence machinery that no one can dare cast an evil eye on the country despite all odds and weak economy,” he added. “We should not weaken our own army and instead make it the basis of national strength and integrity.”

The ex-minister said it is need of the hour that all stakeholders discuss these three points for national consensus. “I am confident that national consensus on these points will provide a favorable environment for all political parties. It will also help achieve the goals of economic recovery to end miseries of the masses,” he added.

Durrani said that advancing the political process necessitates entrusting legal and judicial matters to the courts and the legal system, while keeping politics within the domain of political activities. “Instead of targeting institutions, politics should be people oriented and relevant political agendas,” he added.

“Those who wanted clashes among the institutions aim to impede Pakistan’s economic recovery through political instability and this scenario is detrimental to the interest of the country, democracy and the army,” he said.

He said the solution lies in institutions not transgressing from their constitutional role and political parties not going beyond politics, adding that the first confidence-building step towards national consensus can be the starting point for creating a conducive electoral atmosphere.

He said that he was hopeful of further progress on these points in the coming days and the people with their patriotic, constitutional and democratic minds will support these points.