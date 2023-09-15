Renovation of underpasses, flyovers and bridges ordered

LAHORE:The renovation and repair work of all underpasses, flyovers and pedestrian bridges will be completed within three months.

Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced this while chairing an important meeting of LDA Development Sub-Committee here on Thursday. Commissioner Lahore entrusted TEPA with the work of renovation, repair and maintenance of underpasses, flyovers and pedestrian bridges of the Lahore and the work will start on all the underpasses simultaneously. However, cooperation will also be obtained from the private sector in this task, he added. A major decision was also taken regarding anti-smog measures in the meeting. Commissioner Lahore approved the extension of 135 rush squares (Chowks) in 21 sectors of traffic police as anti-smog measures.

He said that under anti-smog plan, the expansion of squares, remodeling of squares and slip road will be done. He said that LDA is providing jersey barriers to traffic police for better flow of traffic and anti-smog throughout the city. In the meeting, various development schemes including, the case of remodeling, repair and maintenance of College Road were reviewed. The proposal to set up a facility for recreational activities and indoor sports for families at the Community Centre of LDA Avenue One was also considered. The meeting reviewed the expansion of roads around Data Darbar and Bhati Chowk for better traffic management. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Tepa Iqrar Hussain, Kashif Imran Director Finance LDA, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan and other relevant senior officers of LDA participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in another meeting Commissioner Lahore directed all the tanneries to install chrome removal plants for the treatment of used chemical water. He said tanneries owners were given options to install individual or joint treatment plants in their factories. The commissioner said that the inevitability of treatment plants was clarified in the meeting with all tanneries owners of Kasur. He said that a district commission has been formed at Kasur district level regarding treatment plants. The management was fully cooperating with the tanneries owners. He said there will be no compromise on this as used water of tanneries was very toxic and without treatment, it may cause dangerous diseases among citizens.