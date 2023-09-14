Additional session judges transferred

LAHORE:Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday has issued orders for the transfer of 140 additional session judges.
The notification was issued by the Registrar Lahore High Court Sheikh Khalid Bashir. According to the notification, Additional Sessions Judge Irfan Ahmad Sheikh has been transferred from Pindi Gheb to Bhalwal. Additional Sessions Judge Usman Ali Awan has been appointed as Additional Registrar Examination Lahore High Court.
Syed Ali Abbas has been posted as Additional Registrar Planning Development and IT Directorate of District Judiciary. Nadeem Anwar Chaudhary has been posted as Additional Registrar Performance Evaluation DDJ.
LAHORE:Police arrested a man who staged a drama of his abduction demanding crores of rupees as ransom from his family...
LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission inaugurated a two-day “Continuing Professional Development Programme...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that the caretaker government of Punjab is...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore on Wednesday has expressed his displeasure over the unsatisfactory performance of the Cantt and...
LAHORE:The best of South Asian documentaries and films are coming to Pakistan once again. In its 25th year the...
LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather with scattered trace rain was witnessed in the city here on Wednesday...