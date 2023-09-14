Commissioner inspects cleanliness, IT, science labs of schools

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has made surprise visits to various schools of Wahdat Road and Iqbal Town here on Wednesday. He also examined the cleanliness, IT Labs and science labs of the schools.

Commissioner Lahore visited Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary School, Government Pilot Higher Secondary Boys School and Middle Girls School Wahdat Road.

He asked the students about the subjects being taught and encouraged them. In 1,120 government schools of Lahore, record enrollment has been made, he said.

Commissioner Lahore stood back in the classrooms and reviewed the teaching methods of the teachers. Children of all ages should be given basic introductory computer training. Teachers should give students the opportunity to teach their classmates so that their confidence will increase by this way, he said.

Commissioner Lahore said that students of government schools were very intelligent. There has been excellent performance in the board examination. He said that the teachers should teach the students in such a way that the students do not need tuition.

Moreover, Commissioner Lahore directed that the names and pictures of the best students of the schools should be prominently displayed outside the school. He said that with the best triangle of teacher, student and parents, the student succeeds in every exam of life.

He directed to organise health camps regularly in primary schools and update nutritional chart of children. CEO Education Pervez Akhtar Khan, ADC Umar Maqbool, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore participated as a chief guest at APWA College ceremony to encourage the players of Lahore Division. 196 male and female players of Lahore Division are going to participate in provincial level competitions. For the first time, inter-collegiate games are being organized at the provincial level under the Higher Education Department of Punjab from Thursday (today). Commissioner Lahore urged the players to believe in yourself, stay relaxed and compete.

DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Syed Ansar, Director of Colleges M Zahid, Principal APWA College Dr Naima Khurshid participated in the APWA College function. Female and male players who participated in provincial competitions from Lahore Division also participated.