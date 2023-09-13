Paramilitaries kill 17 civilians in Khartoum

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudanese paramilitaries killed at least 17 civilians on Tuesday in northern Khartoum, a medical source said, as the United Nations warned the conflict between two rival generals has “broken the nation”.

Witnesses reported shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the Karary district of Omdurman, a part of greater Khartoum that has seen fierce battles between the RSF and the regular army.

A medical source told AFP “17 civilians were killed” in the attack, five months into the conflict between the army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Nearly 7,500 people have been killed in Sudan since the conflict broke out on April 15, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.