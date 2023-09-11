7 terrorists killed in Chitral gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven terrorists while another six were critically injured in an exchange of fire in Ursoon, Chitral district.
On September 9, a firing exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area of Ursoon, Chitral District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and after an intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed while another six were critically injured.
Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation by security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
