Operation against power theft, defaulters to be launched

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday decided to launch an operation against electricity pilferage and defaulters.

It was decided to give additional powers of Tehsildar Recovery to Lesco officers for recovery from defaulters. It was decided to launch a strict operation against electricity theft in the entire division including Lahore.

Randhawa said FIRs would be registered immediately against electricity thieves and defaulters. A strict operation will be launched in 22 sub-divisions and 830 Lesco feeders in the 1st phase.

He said announcements regarding action be made from area mosques where electricity was stolen. Big defaulters will be caught in the first phase of action for non-payment and electricity theft. FIRs will be registered against Wapda employees if found involved.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafia Haider, CEO Lesco Shahid Haider, Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Salam Arif, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Hamid Malhi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Usman Ghani, Chief Engineer Lesco Ijaz Ahmed while Lahore Division DCs and DPOs participated through video link.