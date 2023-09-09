ECP must give polls schedule, demands PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during an interview with AFP in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 22, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce the general election schedule and hold polls within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days.

He said the question about delay in general election should be posed to those who were shying away from holding polls in the country. “Pakistan Peoples Party was ready for polls (in Punjab) on May 14, as it was also ready for elections in the country within 60 days,” he said.

Bilawal reiterated his party’s firm stance on the poll days after reports emerged in a section of mainstream media claiming that the PPP would “adjust” its position on elections in 90 days.

During an interaction with journalists in Karachi on Friday, Bilawal said: “The PPP demands that elections be held within 90 days.” The PPP, which had been the most vocal among all parties in calling for elections within three months, demands that elections should be held at the earliest and as per the Constitution, he added.

Bilawal said the PPP had always done people-friendly politics and governance. “Our contest is with inflation, unemployment and poverty,” he claimed.

Without uttering the word establishment, the PPP chairman said he wanted to give a message to the “puppet makers” that they should stop experimenting on the people of Pakistan. “Let the people make their decisions,” he added. “Everyone should accept if people choose Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif to rule the country, alternatively if people choose Peoples Party, then everyone should also accept. Even if people elect Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to power, then it should also be wholeheartedly accepted, no matter I like it or not,” he said.

Lauding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Bilawal said the electoral watchdog proved its “standard and credibility” before people by its “performance” during the past four years. Referring to the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19, 2021, he said the ECP proved its performance in Daska [by catching rigging]. He hoped that the ECP would hold free and fair elections within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days.

Without naming former prime minister Imran Khan — who is currently incarcerated in the Attock Jail in the Toshakhana case — Bilawal took a jibe saying: “I want to say, ghabrana nahi hai to those who are lingering in jail and facing a difficult time.”

The PPP chairman further said: “Those who were imposed on Pakistan attacked the General Headquarters on May 9.” He added that those who make puppets have also realised that the experiments couldn’t go further.

Bilawal said false reports were being spread against the Pakistan Peoples Party regarding action against its leaders over their alleged involvement in corruption. He said not a single PPP leader could be pointed out whose name had been placed on the Exit Control List. The PPP, neither in the past nor in the present day, was afraid of the National Accountability Bureau.

The PPP chief said his party had always responded to the propaganda and character assassination attempts with performance. He told media persons hike in prices of essential products, unemployment, and poverty were the main issues in the country. “We are fighting against inflation, joblessness, and poverty as we are not against anyone. It is impossible to silence us on the basis of false reports pertaining to NAB,” he added.

He said the ECP should look into the issue that a policy based on double standards was being implemented in the country. Development funds in Sindh, including those earmarked for uplift schemes for the flood victims, had been frozen, while administrative officials in the province had been transferred even before the announcement of the general election schedule. “The Election Commission should look into the issue as to why Sindh is being discriminated against, as the same rules and regulations should also be implemented in the case of Federation, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he said. “I call upon the Election Commission to lift all these restrictions.”

Answering a question about the recent meeting of business leaders and the Chief of Army Staff, the PPP chairman said the army chief’s meeting with the business fraternity was not a new development as similar interactions had been held during the tenure of former army chiefs.

He said the business community of the country had been in touch with the army chief, judiciary, politicians, and bureaucracy. “It is a pity that public couldn’t have access to these influential quarters, including the judiciary. But people have access to the Peoples Party who are vocally informing us that they are badly affected by the issue of inflation,” he said.

Meanwhile, replying to anchorperson Shehzad Iqbal in Geo News programme Naya Pakistan on Friday, PMLN leader Talal Chaudhry said that seeking people’s votes in Karachi was a right of his party. He said Karachi was the business hub of Pakistan, adding that it was the city that creates wealth for entire Pakistan. “If Karachi would not run, Pakistan would not run,” he said, adding that if one could not carry an expensive mobile phone, then how huge investment would come there.

He said the PDM wanted new elections instead of no-confidence motion on the conclusion of its long march. However, the PPP wanted to complete the term of the government at that time. The PMLN was not running away from elections. He asked whether Bilawal Bhutto did not know that the census should be notified before new election. He said elections would not be possible after 90 days; in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the PMLN took a principled stand that elections should be held simultaneously in the entire country.

Talal Chaudhry said instead of 90 days, the Peoples Party should make performance the subject of the election. “What is solution to problems being faced by people,” he asked.

Talal asked whether Bilawal Bhutto had spoken anything about Maulana Fazlur Rahman on the issue of delay in elections. “Peoples Party was a part of the coalition government and all decisions were made with consensus.”