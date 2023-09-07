550 awarded shields at ‘Alkhidmat annual talent tribute’

PESHAWAR: A total of 550 talented students were awarded shields and commendation certificates at the Alkhidmat Annual Talent Tribute 2023 here on Wednesday.

The event was aimed at paying homage to the brilliant students of schools running under Alkhidmat Foundation across the province and those registered under the Alkhidmat Orphan Care Programme, who have excelled in the recent secondary school certificate examinations.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan president Prof Dr. Hafeezur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion, while provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas presided over the proceedings.

General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Wasi, General Secretary of Alkhidmat Foundation, Muhammad Shakir Siddiqui, central president Islami Jamiat-i- Talaba Shakeel Ahmad, Vice-Presidents of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Abdul Malik, Zakir Hussain, Hafiz Hameedullah and Fida Muhammad, district president of the foundation Arbab Abdul Haseeb and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Hafeezur Rehman extended his congratulations to the students for their remarkable achievements in the 2023 SSC examinations.He emphasised that education was the cornerstone for resolving the economic challenges, political instability, and soaring inflation faced by the nation.

He reiterated Alkhidmat’s unwavering commitment to guiding and nurturing the nation’s future architects. The foundation has been guiding and supporting the deserving students for getting quality education, he added.

He said that one of the most serious challenges being faced by the country was the support of orphan children as the number of such children has been recorded as 4.2 million. Alkhidmat foundation has been providing completely free education to 27000 orphan children in the country, he added.

Also, an alarming number of children were engaged in petty jobs on the streets. The foundation has set up more than 50 centers for providing education to these children, he informed.

Prof Dr Hafeezur Rehman passionately instilled a sense of responsibility and purpose in the hearts of the students, urging them to wield their education as a potent instrument for the betterment of society.

Khalid Waqas echoed the sentiments of pride and achievement, offering warm congratulations to the students who achieved distinction in the 2023 examinations. He encouraged the students to persevere in their pursuit of excellence.

Shakeel Ahmed lauded the remarkable endeavours of the students and extended his congratulations. He underlined the need for diligent efforts from these successful students to sustain their remarkable educational journey and contribute wholeheartedly to the nation’s development.

Other speakers shared joy in the accomplishments of the students registered under Alkhidmat Schools and Orphan Care Programme.