Three PTI activists arrested

JAMRUD: Three leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested in a case related to the Independence Day celebrations on August 14, wherein the activists of Pakistan Muslim League-N and PTI had clashed.

Jamrud tehsil Chairman Syed Nawab, who had been wounded in the incident, later filed a complaint with police the PTI activists.Sher Ali Afridi, Muhammad Ashfaq Afridi, and Muhammad Ali were subsequently arrested and shifted from the Khyber sessions court to a lockup on Wednesday.

Later, the PTI leaders and workers spoke to the media and claimed that Chairman Syed Nawab had promised the Qaumi Jirga to withdraw the FIRs against PTI Khyber workers and officials but he did not do that, resulting in the arrests.