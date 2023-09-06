PRCS providing standard health facilities to people

WANA: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is making efforts along with the KP Health Department and the Norwegian Red Cross to provide free and standard health facilities to the people in Upper South Waziristan.

Syed Kamal, Secretary of the PRCS, said the society had established two BHUs in Upper South Waziristan. He added the health facilities were fully staffed and equipped with essential medicines besides providing ambulance services to the local population.

The (PRCS in collaboration with the KP Health Department and the Norwegian Red Cross conducted the first-ever delivery of a baby at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Balochkot in Upper South Waziristan.

The health staff of the BHU ensured safe and healthy delivery of the baby. After a series of regular check-ups, the delivery was conducted, resulting in the birth of a healthy baby.

Following the birth, the trained health staff examined the mother and the child, providing necessary instructions and medications. The mother and child were discharged in good health and received a birth certificate issued by the PRCS.

Syed Kamal said that PRCS was also involved in water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives within the local communities, aiming to reduce the prevalence of diseases and promote a healthier society.