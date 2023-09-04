Addressing bullying

There have been increasing reports of bullying and cyberbullying in schools in recent years and this issue should be recognized as a serious social problem. Conventional bullying and cyberbullying are not only a problem in higher educational institutions in Pakistan, but also in primary and secondary schools. Bullying can result in physical injury, social and emotional distress, self-harm, and even death. It also increases the risk for depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement, and dropping out of school.
Research shows that when targeted students feel connected to peers, they’re better able to cope with being bullied. Studies also indicate that teaching students to speak up when they witness bullying behavior, and to take a stand against it, can reduce bullying.
Mustafa Abid
Karachi
The unrelenting surge in fuel costs is a matter of great distress for the people. The consistent rise in petrol prices...
Hopefully, the country will go to the polls early next year to elect the new national and provincial parliaments. The...
The rupee is weakening by the day and has reached a historic low-point against the dollar. It is surprising to note...
People are out on the streets to agitate against the electricity bills which are out of reach not only of the...
Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis for several years, characterized by a significant gap between electricity...
One should not be surprised by the public anger over exorbitant electricity bills. The caretaker government says it is...