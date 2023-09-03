AGM of Floral Art Society held

Islamabad : After the summer break, the Floral Art Society (FAS) Islamabad/ Rawalpindi chapter, ‘Magnolia’ held its AGM for the year 2022-23 in which elections for the new committee took place.

The meeting was well attended and began with talawat by Khekshan, while Secretary, Farah Khurseed read the minutes of the previous meeting, while the annual reports were presented as follows: the financial report by treasurer, Yasmin Salman; report of monthly events by Secretary, Farah Khursheed and Event Chair Showperson, Hina Kamranand and a media and publicity report by Sarwat Aslam and Amna Abbas.

The outgoing President, Nageen Malik sharing her thoughts, individually thanked everyone who had been working directly or indirectly for the advancement of the Magnolia Chapter. Newly elected President, Wiqarunnisa Boolani thanked everyone for putting trust in her as the new president and shared her vision for the year ahead. Members should be prepared for some exciting events! Needless to say, there was a lot to talk about during refreshments!