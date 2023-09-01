Inflated power bills: Govt should come up with relief plan: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman called upon the government to immediately come up with a relief plan regarding the inflated electricity bills.

“Heard today that more taxes will be levied on electricity while 10 surcharges are already being charged in the electricity bill,” she said while talking to the media here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the people are in a dire straits right now and government had to find ways for the poor and the middle class. “Those whose salary is not more than Rs30,000 are getting the electricity bills of Rs30,000 bills so how they will pay,” she said.

She said billing in installments will also be cruel and the government should come with alternative and relief plan for the people with putting burden more on the elite and less on the poor. “Burden the tax evaders and to those who are getting free electricity through direct taxation,” she suggested.