Margalla College holds English poetry recitation competition

Islamabad:English Literary Society in collaboration with College Students’ Council of Islamabad Margalla Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/4, organised its prestigious Interclass Poetry Recitation Competition here on Thursday at the college premises.

The corridors of the institution reverberated with literary fervour as the College Principal Ayesha Kiyani, college faculty, participants, esteemed guests, and connoisseurs of verse gathered to celebrate the profound artistry of language.

The event initiated with a spiritually resonant Qira'at and a profound Na'at. After an insightful glimpse into the event's essence, acknowledging the power of words to weave dreams and evoke emotions, an introduction of the esteemed chief guest, Noor Amna Malik, principal consultant at SEED was given. Accompanying her, were the distinguished panel of judges: Ghazala Ishtiaq, Birjees Anwar, and Muhammad Rashid Saleem, each possessing a wealth of literary discernment. The report of the previous competition was presented, underscoring the legacy of excellence fostered by the institution. The stage then transitioned to the formal competition, where participants eloquently expressed their selected verses along with multimedia presentations, captivating the audience with their recitations.

The chief guest, Noor Amna Malik, illuminated the gathering with her address, weaving the tapestry of poetry's relevance to modern times. Her insights resonated deeply, underlining the timeless connection between words and human experience. Prizes were awarded cumulatively in pairs for recitation and the accompanying multimedia presentation. The results revealed Hareem Mohsin and Ayenoor Tallat as the winning pair, Mahnoor Aftab and Dua Zahra as runners up, and the pair comprising Naval Kamran and Muskan Mehtab as the third-place holders.

Commendation was extended to Hoor Rafiq and Tayyaba Waheed, and Syeda Shabee Fatima & Maryam Mubeen for receiving the consolation prize. In a heartening culmination, a note of gratitude was extended to all, underscored by the National Anthem, resonating with patriotic fervour. The event stood as a testament to the institution's commitment to fostering intellectual and artistic excellence.