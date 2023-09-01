Sehat Sahulat Programme: Cataract surgeries suspended in Punjab

LAHORE:The Punjab government has suspended the services of cataract surgeries and imposed 30 per cent payment at other vital medical/surgical interventions at private empanelled hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab and the competent authority has given approval to this effect.

Consequent upon directives from Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), Pakistan, in a letter dated 29.08.2023 to all empanelled hospitals announced that all cataract surgeries under Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab, are suspended with immediate effect. PHIMC has also imposed 30 per cent payment on vital medical and surgical interventions for ‘long-term financial sustainability of Sehat Sahulat Programme Phase-III/Universal Health Insurance in Punjab’. The effective starting date for this implementation will be Sept 1, 2023.

Consequent upon letter dated 30.08.2023, from SHC&MED, Punjab, PHIMC has subsequently written a letter to SLIC, Islamabad, saying, “In continuation of previous interventions, the competent authority has decided to implement a 30% claims co-payment for Laparoscopic Surgeries, Cholecystectomy, Hernioplasty, Hysterectomy, Appendicectomy, Tonsillectomy and Trans-urethral resection of Prostate (TURP) procedures at private empanelled hospitals under Sehat Programme. “Keeping in view of the above, SLIC is advised to take appropriate actions to ensure the smooth implementation of the above-mentioned intervention. Any claim entertained in contradiction of the above-mentioned parameters would not be a valid charge against the funding provided by PHIMC for UHI,” says PMIHC letter. Meanwhile, SHC&MED has notified formation of a committee to examine the matter of reported usage of low quality lenses in cataract procedures being performed at selected empanelled private sector hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme. The committee shall furnish its recommendations within 10 days. The committee headed by Prof of Ophthalmology, KEMU, Lahore Prof. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan (retd) as (Convener) and comprising Wajid Ali Shah, Special Secretary (D&R), SHC&ME Department as Co Convener, Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal AIMC/Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, and Director Clinical Governance, Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) as members, Dr. Ali Razzaque, CEO PHIMC, as member/secretary, and any other co-opted member(s), shall evaluate the practices of private sector health facilities with regards to conduct of cataract procedures.

It will also examine and evaluate the availability of lenses in the private sector hospitals; review complaints of possible use of un-approved lenses (non-DRAP approved) in the private sector health facilities; and evaluate viability of use of approved lenses in the cataract procedures within the given/existing package rates.

PHIMC CEO Dr Ali Razzaque told The News that SHC&MED had ordered PHIMC to immediately suspend cataract surgeries in private empanelled hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme after deluge of complaints over usage of substandard lenses to the patients.

He further informed that the SHC&MED also received complaints regarding malpractices and substandard services in other procedures at private hospitals, therefore introduced 30% co-payment. “It aims to discourage malpractices of shifting patients from public hospitals to private hospitals for simple procedures,” he added.