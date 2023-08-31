Trump vows to lock up political enemies if he returns to White House

WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump says he will lock up his political enemies if he is president again.

In an interview on Wednesday, the rightwing broadcaster Glenn Beck raised Trump’s famous campaign-trail vow to “lock up” Hillary Clinton, his opponent in 2016, a promise Trump did not fulfill in office.

Hillary Clinton feels ‘profound sadness’ over Trump’s many indictmentsRead moreBeck said: “Do you regret not locking (Clinton) up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”

Trump said: “The answer is you have no choice, because they’re doing it to us.” Trump has encouraged the “lock her up” chant against other opponents but he remains in considerable danger of being locked up himself. Under four indictments, he faces 91 criminal charges related to election subversion, retention of classified information and hush-money payments to a adult film star.