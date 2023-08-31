Pakistan edge India, crush Bangladesh in 5-a-side hockey

KARACHI: Pakistan registered their third consecutive victory in the Hockey5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, when they defeated arch-rivals India by 5-4 in a nerve-wracking match on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh 15-6.

Pakistan played well in first half and completely dominated against India scoring three back to back goals. India looked completely clueless and defensive. But they bounced back and scored a couple of goals and narrowed the margin.

But later Pakistan controlled their nerves and netted two more goals and won the match 5-4.For Pakistan, Arshad Liaquat scored 2 goals, while Zakaria Hayat, Abdul Rehman and Rana Abdul Waheed scored one goal each.Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar awarded $100 per player for their excellent performance against India.