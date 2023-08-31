Stable supply

The frequent loadshedding in Karachi has become a significant problem, causing inconvenience and disruptions in the lives of the city’s residents. Businesses suffer financial losses, students face difficulties in studying, and households struggle with basic tasks. This situation not only hampers progress but also affects the overall well-being of the community. It is crucial for the government to take immediate action to address this issue. Investments in upgrading the power infrastructure, diversifying energy sources, and implementing effective load management strategies are essential steps to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply for the people of Karachi.
Moreover, public awareness campaigns should be initiated to promote energy conservation and responsible electricity usage. Encouraging the use of renewable energy and implementing energy-efficient practices can help reduce the strain on the power grid. I urge the authorities to prioritize this matter and work towards finding sustainable solutions.
Aqsa Tariq
Karachi
The traffic accidents are taking place in the country with frightening regularity. According to some reports, there...
Higher temperatures in European cities this year and rain and floods in other parts of the world signify that climate...
Immature politicians have not only made Pakistan suffer at their hands but also dent the popularity of their own...
The world needs more meaningful measures to deal with climate change. Countries like Pakistan are especially prone to...
A lion was seen strolling around Sharae Faisal, Karachi on Tuesday after it escaped from the vehicle taking the...
In the early 1990s I travelled to Karachi and stayed with relatives. Upon enquiring, I learnt that my relative’s...