Stable supply

The frequent loadshedding in Karachi has become a significant problem, causing inconvenience and disruptions in the lives of the city’s residents. Businesses suffer financial losses, students face difficulties in studying, and households struggle with basic tasks. This situation not only hampers progress but also affects the overall well-being of the community. It is crucial for the government to take immediate action to address this issue. Investments in upgrading the power infrastructure, diversifying energy sources, and implementing effective load management strategies are essential steps to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply for the people of Karachi.

Moreover, public awareness campaigns should be initiated to promote energy conservation and responsible electricity usage. Encouraging the use of renewable energy and implementing energy-efficient practices can help reduce the strain on the power grid. I urge the authorities to prioritize this matter and work towards finding sustainable solutions.

Aqsa Tariq

Karachi