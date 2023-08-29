Call to promote officials to vacant posts

LAHORE:A meeting of APCA Unit Directorate General Sports and Sports Board Punjab Employees Welfare Union was held at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

It was unanimously demanded in the meeting that the senior officers should be promoted to the vacant promotion posts of Directorate Sports and Sports Board Punjab instead of appointing officers from other departments on deputation. Addressing the meeting, APCA Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Unit President Fiaz Ali and President Sports Board Punjab Welfare Association Aqeel Akhtar said that as per law the long-serving officers of Directorate Sports and Sports Board Punjab have every right to be deputed on the vacant posts of this department on priority basis. A large number of employees and office-bearers of Directorate General Sports and Sports Board Punjab participated in the meeting.