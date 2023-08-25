KE condemns attack on staff in Timber Market

KARACHI: A tense situation developed in Karachi's Timber Market on Thursday when a group of agitated shopkeepers beat up K-Electric staffers amid a standoff resulting from attempts to disconnect electricity to several shops over unpaid bills.

While condemning the violent attack on the KE’s staff, the utility’s spokesperson said that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

The spokesperson added: “We recognize the public’s concern and sentiment over rising electricity prices. Nonetheless, it is imperative to understand that mistreatment of any company’s staff, neglecting to make bill payments, and violence are inexcusable under any circumstances.

“In this incident that occurred in Timber Market, K-Electric staff went to disconnect the power supply of defaulters. Without reducing electricity theft and timely bill payments, the electricity supply situation cannot improve. We strongly condemn the behaviour adopted by Timber Market representatives as our staff members were not only detained but also suffered physical harm. We are in close contact with the police and other law enforcement agencies and reserve the right to take any measure within legal parameters.”

Clarifying further, the KE spokesperson stated: “The electricity system in Pakistan operates in a regulated environment and the authority to set rates of electricity rests with NEPRA Authority and the Ministry of Energy. K-Electric’s profit and loss are linked to the company’s investment and performance. The company does not make any profit when the rates of electricity rise nor does it have any role in current rates fluctuation or taxes. “K-Electric extends its fullest cooperation with all those people including elected representatives, local dignitaries, and residents who raise their voice against electricity theft and support the company in recovery efforts. Resorting to violence and agitation will not better our circumstances; it is essential to recognize this.”

According to a statement from Sharjeel Goplani, the chairman of the Pakistan Timber Traders Association, a team from K-Electric arrived at Timber Market to initiate the process of disconnecting the power supply to shops.

He opposed the actions of the KE staff, particularly their alleged bid to remove electricity meters and jumpers.