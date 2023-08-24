Boys lose out to girls in HSSC examinations

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Part I and II) first annual examinations with all top positions going to girls.

According to it, 88,381 people sat the HSSC Part I exam and 54,049 of them were successful, while Part II exam candidates totalled 86,495 and out of them, 71,518 were successful with the overall pass percentage reaching 61.82 and 83.86, respectively. The girls bagged all top positions in the Part II exam.

In the pre-medical group, Eishal Shahnoor Fatima from Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School, H-11/4, Islamabad secured first position with 1,075 marks out of 1,100, while Haniya Usman from Army Public School and College (Girls), Rawalpindi Cantt stood second with 1,072 marks and Rida Malik from Army Public School and College Girls Pasban, Rawalpindi Cantonment third with 1066 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering Group, Ushba Fatima from Army Public School, Rawalpindi Cantt secured first position with 1,069 marks, Ayesha Zafar from Army Public School and College, Rawalpindi Cantonment second with 1,059 marks, and Zoya Ahmad from Army Public School and College for Girls, Rawalpindi got third position with 1054 marks. In the Science General group, Hira Arif from KRL Model College for Girls, Kahuta, Rawalpindi bagged the first position with 1,045 marks, Mahnoor Tarar from Army Public School and College, Askari-XIV, Rawal­pindi second with 1,044 marks and Ummara Amin from Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-8/4, stood third with 1038 marks.

In the Commerce group, Hamda Ashfaq and Gulshan Fatima from Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi secured first position with 1064 and 1031 marks respectively while the third position was obtained by Imaan Khan from Punjab College of Information Technology, Islamabad with 1030 marks. In the Humanities group, Hafiza Tanzeela Sehar from Askaria College (Girls Wing), Rawalpindi bagged the first position with 1,018 marks, and Aafaf Tahir from Pakistan International School (Pakistan Section), Saudi Arabia got second position with 1003 marks.

The third position was obtained by Saleeha Nawaz from Fauji Foundation College for Girls, Rawalpindi with 1,000 marks. All candidates whose exam results have been withheld over fee or eligibility issues were asked by the board to address discrepancies immediately to ensure early declaration of their results. This year, 28 unfair means cases were reported in HSSC Part-I and 27 in Part II. All cases were decided by the board after giving a personal hearing to candidates.