Admission to GCU on sports basis: Girls give overwhelming response

LAHORE : Undergraduate Admissions for the academic year 2023-24 on the basis of sports have started at GC University (GCU) Lahore.

The historic and iconic seat of higher learning GCU is offering admission in 15 different games/sports to female students on sports basis for the second time since its inception.

The university witnessed an overwhelming response during the first three days of sports trials and many talented girls from across the country appeared in the trials.

Girls in hockey and football successfully exhibited their resilience and resonance to pull the attention of the selection committees.

Dr Shabnam Ishaq (1st President of Women Football and Hockey Clubs) has convened the trials along with the Director Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar, Chairman Sports Board and other committee members. It is important to mention that trials to form Women Football and Hockey teams of GCU Lahore are happening for the first time in the history of GCU. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi extended a warm welcome to all aspirants and directed the trials committees to support the applicants in all best possible ways and to ensure merit at all stages of selection.