Jaranwala attackers must be punished, demands Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Sindh and former Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the incident of Jaranwala is painful and shameful, and we express our sympathy to the Christian community and demand severe punishment for the culprits.
Islam does not teach such events, and one cannot condemn the Jaranwala incident enough, he said, adding that the authorities should conduct a transparent investigation into this painful incident.
Qureshi said the Punjab police are busy arresting political leaders, and they should be asked why they arrived at the scene 12 hours after the incident. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the IGP should be held accountable, he demanded.
Separately, the PTI leader addressed the president and said that “the entire nation stands with you”, and resigning at such a critical political juncture was not good for the country and the nation.
