Allama Hussain Najafi passes away

ISLAMABAD: Ayatollah Al Uzma Allama Muhammad Hussain Najafi, the well-known religious personality of Pakistan, breathed his last here on Monday, according to Shia News.

According to the media reports, the death of Ayatollah Al Uzma Allama Muhammad Hussain Najafi was confirmed by the members of his family. They said that Ayatollah Al Uzma passed away in a hospital in Islamabad due to old age and illness.

Confirming his death, the members of the family said that his body will be brought from Islamabad to his native village Chak 40 North in Sargodha. The funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered today (Tuesday) at 6pm at Madrasa Sultan Al Madaris, Sargodha.

It is pertinent to mention here that Allama Muhammad Hussain Najafi was born in Pakistan in 1932 and he was known as Muhammad Hussain Dhakko. He was also the author of several books, including Affirmation of Imamat, Tafsir of Faizanur Rahman, Masal al-Sharia Urdu, Translation of Wasal al-Shia, Urdu Shahr al-Ibijnaat Shaykh Saduq.

Allama Muhammad Hussain Najafi laid the foundations of Madrasa Sultan al-Madaris al-Islamiya and Jamia Ulmiya Aqeela Bani Hashim.