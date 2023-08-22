If I were president, I would have quit: KP governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali. — Facebook

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday said if I were the President, I would have resigned. How can my staff betray me, it’s my responsibility to send back the bill with the dissenting note.

He was talking to Jang staff during the visit to the Jang office in Peshawar. The president is the constitutional head of the state and his statement has created chaos in the country. Pakistan cannot afford any chaos during the political and economic situation during this period of transition. This type of statement will further deteriorate the economy of Pakistan.

“The president had the better option to investigate the issue, rather sending a message on Twitter. I still believe that the institutions must investigate the issues and responsibility must be fixed,” he said.

He said I had sent back a few bills during the PTI government. “I applied my mind and vision and decided to send back the bill with my observations”, Governor Ghulam Ali said. While replying to a question said he is a political worker for the last 40 years. How can I stop my people from coming to Governor’s house? The governor’s house doors are open for everyone and people are frequently coming. “I wish, I could have removed the doors of the Governor’s house but still everyone is free to come to me”, he said.

Governor KP said he was not involved in government affairs because he is the constitutional head of the province. “The constitution has not given me any administrative or financial authority to deal with the government affairs. The caretakers are dealing with day-to-day affairs “, he said.