Graft charges taint Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project

ISLAMABAD: The top officials of district administration in Matiari and Noshehro Feroz and alleged frontmen of some personalities have embezzled Rs5.8 billion from Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project which is still in the paperwork phase.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into the alleged wrongdoing has raised eyebrows by targeting lower cadre officials and alleged associates of some provincial ministers in the reference filing, diverting focus from the actual beneficiaries of kickbacks.

The future of the strategically important Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hangs in the balance, marred by rampant corruption allegedly involving Sindh government officials and some PPP leaders. Despite the construction work of the project is yet to commence, the mega project remains at a standstill due to allegations that political figures, in collaboration with local administration siphoned off over Rs5.8 billion under the guise of land acquisition.

Documents obtained by The News reveal that in the case of Matiari district, Assistant Commissioner Matiari being the land acquisition officer withdrew over Rs2 billion from Sindh Bank within a span of seven days. Allegedly, this amount was then distributed among two political families in Sindh through their frontmen. The funds were reportedly withdrawn in cash and subsequently delivered to the political secretaries and aides of Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Zia Lanjaar etc.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) sanctioned a 306-kilometer, six-lane motorway initiative connecting Sukkur to Hyderabad. A consortium comprising Techno Construction and Italian firm Cooperativa Muratori e Cementisti (CMC) di Ravenna secured the contract under Build Operate and Transfer basis (BoT). Subsequent to feasibility approval, the joint venture disbursed Rs15 billion to district administrations across seven districts for land procurement. However, the funds intended for landowners were allegedly diverted as kickbacks to officials in district administration and provincial ministers, raising concerns about the future of the said project.

The project entailed constructing 15 interchanges across seven districts, each with an economic zone promising numerous job openings. However after the surfacing of alleged embezzlement in land acquisition funds, the Italian construction company reportedly signaled its intention to withdraw from the project, casting doubt on its continuation.

The NAB initiated an inquiry in November 2022, and converted it into investigation in December same year. According to a reference filed by NAB, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Assistant Commissioner along with nine private persons including Ashiq Kaleri — alleged private secretary of Zia Lanjaar and Aslam Pirzado — alleged private secretary of Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman withdrew Rs2.37 billion from the bank account established for the land acquisition purpose.

Although Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has distanced himself from Aslam Pirzado, his connection with the Makhdoom family is a known fact. The Accountability Court-II Hyderabad’s April 12, 2023 verdict revealed that the accused Aslam Pirzado has admitted before the court that he has worked as Personal Secretary to Makhdoom Amin Faheem –former federal minister for over a period of 35 years.

The documents reveal that out of Rs2.37 billion, the Assistant Commissioner withdrew Rs1.9 billion within seven days from May 17 to May 25 and that too in cash. The NAB investigation revealed that the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner shifted Rs430 million of their alleged share of kickbacks to Lahore to a close friend of DC Matiari. The amount was later recovered by the Anti-Corruption, Sindh.

The NAB has recovered Rs636 million from Ashiq Kaleri — alleged private secretary of Zia Lanjaar. Mr Kaleri has also pointed out Rs600 million properties bought from the embezzled amount of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project. Kaleri has submitted a plea bargain request of Rs1.25 billion. But the NAB investigation officer and DG NAB have failed to investigate and inquire as to why the two Deputy Commissioners of Nowsherhro Feroz and Matiari would be giving him such a huge amount from the government exchequer. It is important to note here that Kaleri belongs to a humble background and his brother works as a clerk in the Sindh government.

The NAB had filed a provisional reference before the accountability court. Surprisingly the list of accused include mostly private citizens who have no connection to the project. Questions here arise that how deputy commissioners of two districts could distribute billions of rupees to some individuals having no links with the project. Did the NAB investigate who were the actual beneficiaries? Who received billions of rupees as the accused mentioned in the reference were either private contractors or private secretaries of politicians?

National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesperson while talking to The News confirms that the Italian firm expressed serious concerns after the surfacing of alleged corruption in the mega project. However, the current status of the project is intact and the Italian firm is not leaving the project. The NHA is not paying a single penny from the national exchequer for this project. The entire project is on the basis of Build Operate Transfer (BOT) for 25 years. The consortium has paid the amount for land acquisition. Initially Rs15 billion were transferred to the seven districts for land acquisition as assessed by the local administration in Sindh, he said.

When asked why the NHA hasn’t taken over the acquired land to initiate the project, the spokesperson said the NHA is waiting for the damage assessment survey reports after which the land possession will be taken over.

When contacted, former provincial Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman denied taking any kickbacks from the project.

To a written question about the allegations of receiving kickbacks from Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman said, “Kindly, peruse all preliminary reports of committees constituted by the Sindh government followed by challan of Anti-Corruption Sindh. Then you may peruse the content of all NAB proceedings heard in trial court followed by their final reference + supplementary reference; my name or my family’s is not a part of a single document or report. You may publish my name if you find any documentary evidence rather than hearsay. I categorically/strongly reject all such false news.” “On the contrary, post M-6 scandal on my orders all Revenue authorities i.e. Senior Member/Commissioner Hyderabad, current Deputy Commissioner reinitiated the process of transparent process of land acquisition for NHA which was handed over by myself in a ceremony held in District Headquarter Matiari to NHA,” commented Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman. To a question about his alleged frontman, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman said, “In my detailed press conference held at Sindh Assembly, I clearly denied that he was my political coordinator rather than a regular aid. The Sindh government and Establishment Division has taken stern steps on throwing them out of service.” The News also contacted Zia Lanjaar and asked him about the allegations of receiving kickbacks from Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project through his frontman Ashiq Kaleri to which he replied, “Mr Kaleri was not my political coordinator. Moreover he had a plea bargain with NAB and he had paid alleged amounts. Therefore there is no question arising of my involvement.” When asked if Mr Kaleri was associated with him in any capacity, Zia Lanjaar replied, “He belongs to Nawabshah and I know him. I’m not responsible for his personal act. Kindly don’t malign me and Faryal Talpur.”When contacted the officials in NAB Sukkur told The News that as per the new amendment to NAB Ordinance, they cannot speak to media on any ongoing or any other investigation carried out by the accountability bureau. “You must have seen that the NAB has stopped releasing press statements for the media. Therefore, we are unable to speak on any matter related to NAB,” commented the NAB Sukkur officials.