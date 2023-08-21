MQM-P leaders express solidarity with Christian community

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan led by senior deputy convener of the party Dr Farooq Sattar visited various churches and houses of members of the Christian community in Karachi to express solidarity with them in the wake of the Jaranwala tragedy.

The delegation included former federal minister Aminul Haque, Irshad Zafir, Advocate Hafizuddin and others.

The MQM-P leaders met religious leaders of the Christian community and condemned the gross injustice that Christians residing in Jaranwala and Faisalabad had suffered.

The delegation expressed sorrow over heinous actions carried out in the name of religion by a few extremist elements. The party demanded immediate arrests of all those involved in the Jaranwala violence and appropriate legal action against them.