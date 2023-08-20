Balochistan, KP bars threaten countrywide protest on delaying elections

QUETTA/PESHAWAR: While demanding general polls in the country in accordance with the Constitution, bar councils of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) threatened country-wide protest in case of delay in holding general polls in the country.

Balochistan and KP bar councils say that Constitution is bound to hold elections in 90 days and delay is unacceptable in this regard. Member Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) Rahab Baledi in a statement said that Balochistan Bar welcomes the formation of caretaker set-up and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct general elections in the country. Baledi, while criticising ECP on not issuing election schedule said that it against the law to not issue election schedule on behalf of ECP. He said that lawyer community will hold protest on any unconstitutional step.

While KP bar council also expressed reservations on the delay of general elections, saying fresh schedule for new delimitations is being used as tactic to delay the elections. It said that bar council will not stop in holding protest movement against delaying tactics as Constitution is bound to hold elections in 90 days. It said that it is constitutional obligation of the ECP to hold transparent elections on fixed time.