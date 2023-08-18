Security guard held for sexually harassing women

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in obscene acts with women walking on a road in the Ittehad Town area. After a video of the suspect went viral on social media, South DIG Irfan Baloch took notice and issued orders for his arrest.
The Ittehad Town police traced the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him. The suspect, who was identified as Faizan, is a private security guard and resident of Saddam Chowk in Ittehad Town, said the District South police spokesperson.
He added that the suspect used to especially harass female schoolteachers while they were going to or returning from schools. A revolver was seized from the suspect’s possession.
