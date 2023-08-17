In last moments of his tenure, CM orders opening Jauhar underpass on Aug 21

In the dying moments of his tenure, outgoing Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked the officials of his government to open the under-construction underpass in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area for the public on August 21.

The outgoing CM visited the newly constructed flyover and under-construction underpass in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday evening just a day after he and the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar jointly nominated Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker provincial chief minister.

Justice (retd) Baqar is likely to take the oath of his office on Wednesday (today). The outgoing CM was accompanied in his visit by former Sindh local government minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, former information and transport minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab. Murad was welcomed at the site by Sindh Local Government Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah.

The CM was briefed that the construction work on the underpass project was initiated in March 2023. The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1 billion and it was originally scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

The underpass is 110 metres long and 18.5 metres wide. The ramp starting from Pehlwan Goth’s side is 848 metres long. LED lights have also been installed for the beautification of the underpass.

The CM expressed satisfaction at the pace of work. He mentioned that the outgoing Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had undertaken a record number of development works in Karachi.