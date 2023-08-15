ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested former Punjab Chief Minister and President PTI Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in a case of assets beyond known source of income and alleged corruption in development contracts soon after he was released from Adiala Jail.
He was released on Independence Day on the expiry of his detention orders under MPO. Immediately after the arrest, the NAB produced him before the Duty Judicial Magistrate for transitory remand to shift him to NAB Lahore.
The Duty Magistrate approved the transit remand of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, after which the NAB Lahore team left for Lahore and is likely to present him before the Accountability Court today (Tuesday).
Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was taken out of Camp Jail, Lahore on July 19 and shifted to Adiala Jail. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was detained under 3 MPO and his detention orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner, Lahore for 30 days.
However, NAB spokesperson was contacted for the details of the case against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and made repeated calls but he did not respond the calls and WhatsApp messages.
