From January to June 2023: 132 killed in honour killing, domestic violence in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 132 persons, including 91 women, lost their lives in the incidents of honour killing and domestic violence during the last six months of 2023, as per the data collected by a social and women rights body Sindh Suhai Organization (SSO).

As per the organization’s statistics from January to June 2023, a total of 123 people were killed in the honour killing incidents, and nine women lost their lives in domestic violence.

Dr Aisha said first information reports (FIRs) are registered in 90 percent of cases, but the arrests of the accused persons are still a big challenge.

Chairperson SSO Dr Aisha Dharejo told The News that district Jacobabad witnessed the higher number of cases, where 19 people - including 12 women and 7 men - were killed on the pretext of honor killing, while 16 people were killed in district Kashmore, 12 in district Shikarpur, 7 in district Ghotki, 10 in district Sukkur, 5 in district Khairpur, 6 in Larkana and 48 in other districts.

Figures further suggested that for the last five consecutive years, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts are at the top in the honour killing incidents.

She apprised the procedure of the cases is very slow at the investigation and prosecution stages, adding uninfluential persons are suffering more in the whole phenomenon because justice is inaccessible to them.

Dr. Aisha concluded that the role of the local police was not satisfactory to the victims if they belonged to the poor and deprived class.