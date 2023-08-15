Bid to sabotage Sino-Pak ties, CPEC to fail

BEIJING: Strongly condemning the terrorist attack targeting Chinese engineers in Gwadar, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Monday said that any attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not succeed.



“China will continue to work with the Pakistani side to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing which resumed here at the International Press Center (IPC) after the summer holidays.

He made it clear that “any attempt to sabotage the friendship between China and Pakistan and the development of CPEC will not succeed.

“Sharing the details of the incident, he said that on August 13, a convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked by roadside bombs and gunshots. No Chinese citizens were killed or injured.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese side strongly condemned those terrorist attacks, and has asked the Pakistani side to hold the perpetrators accountable.

He said that the Chinese Embassy and the Consulate in Pakistan have launched emergency response measures immediately and reminded Chinese citizens, companies, and institutions, working on projects in Pakistan to stay vigilant and take measures to bolster security, closely follow the security situation, guard against security risks and keep themselves safe.

China congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on his nomination as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson here.

China congratulates on his (Anwaar-ul-Haq) nomination as Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Wang Wenbin said during his briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.

No matter how the international and Pakistan’s domestic landscapes evolve, our relationship will be ironclad, he added.

He said, “We will continue to work with the Pakistani side to develop China-Pakistan all-weather strategic comprehensive partnership and build a China-Pakistan community with a shared future and to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.”