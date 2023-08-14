Nawaz to be next prime minister: Shehbaz

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation in this still taken from a video on August 13, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said former prime minister and PMLN supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be elected as the next prime minister with the will of Almighty Allah. He expressed these views in an interview with a private TV channel.

Shehbaz said if Allah Almighty gave Nawaz an opportunity, he would change the fate of the country with his hard work, vision and teamwork.

The prime minister maintained that he could not even dream of breaking the record of Nawaz Sharif being the country’s premier three times and said he was coming back to Pakistan next month, reports Sabah.

Shehbaz said the majority of Pakistanis had rejected the anti-country and evil acts perpetrated by Imran Niazi and his gang on 9th May.

“I desire to see Pakistan as a welfare state during my life and start its journey towards putting an end to poverty and unemployment. These would give me satisfaction,” he added. “I am leaving while taking along the memories of 16 months. I did not face such issues, financial, economic, political and other challenges, I faced during these 16 months even during my career spanning over 38 years,” he remarked.

“During my college life, I learned foreign languages, which benefited me during the business life,” he said. Shehbaz noted that he had to see jail before being assigned the position of leader of the opposition. Difficulties come but one should not lose patience, he added. Shehbaz said he never thought he would become the prime minister adding that Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister with the will of Almighty Allah. “People love Nawaz Sharif very much. He is very humble. He faced a lot of challenges during his life. He deals with people with love and care. He is full of spirit of affection,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the PM’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will ensure the conduct of transparent, free and impartial elections.

The premier’s message for Kakar came in a statement released by the PM’s Office on Sunday in which he also congratulated him for being selected for the coveted post.

The prime minister termed Kakar’s choice for the top position as a “welcoming” development as the senator hails from Balochistan.” PM Shehbaz referred to the caretaker prime minister as an educated and patriotic person. The premier said the administration under his own leadership had worked hard day and night to bring economic stability to the country in the last 16 months, hoping for Kakar’s interim government to continue ensuring the same policies for keeping the economy stable. He urged Kakar to ensure continuity of development, construction and economic improvement, which were essential for the betterment of Pakistan and its people.

The prime minister further thanked Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz who helped in the consultation process. “A good name was agreed upon while following the constitutional procedure,” a statement released by the PM’s Office mentioned quoting the premier.

Online reports: Meantime, Shehbaz Sharif will take his wife Nusrat Shehbaz to London in the next few days for treatment. According to sources close to the Sharif family, Nusrat Shehbaz had been undergoing treatment at the Model Town Hospital for the last 6 days but her further treatment would be in London.

Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Nawaz Sharif in London. Several League leaders, including senior deputy president Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar, are also likely to go to London in the next few days. During the London meeting, distribution of tickets in Punjab and possible seat adjustments for the upcoming elections will also come up for discussion.