Skardu airport gets aircraft refueling service

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s largest oil marketing company, inaugurated a new aircraft refueling installation at Skardu international airport, aiming to boost tourism and trade in the scenic region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The facility, which is the first of its kind in the area, will enable large aircrafts to operate from Skardu airport, which is expected to receive its first international flight on August 14, the company said in a statement.

Skardu, located in the Karakorum mountain range, is a popular destination for climbers and trekkers who visit the nearby K2, the second highest peak in the world. The region also serves as a key trade and transportation hub for northern Pakistan.

PSO said it was the only oil marketing company in Pakistan to extend its services to Skardu, despite the challenges of managing supply chains in remote areas. The company has a 98 percent market share in jet fuel and operates across 13 major airports in the country.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials from PSO, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and local dignitaries.

The Director General of CAA, Khaqan Murtaza, praised the alliance between PSO and CAA for developing the aviation infrastructure in the country.

He said the new facility would enhance the operational efficiency of the airport and provide a hassle-free experience for airlines.

The Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Amir Hayat, said the new facility would enable regional and international connectivity, which would be a game changer for the economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said PIA had attained the unique distinction of operating the first international flight to Skardu.