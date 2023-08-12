KARACHI: The Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, on Friday dissolved the Sindh Assembly on the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah just a day before the completion of its five-year constitutional term.
The CM earlier forwarded the advice to the governor to dissolve the Sindh Assembly with an immediate effect as per Article 112 (1) of the Constitution. The notification issued by the provincial Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department on behalf of the Sindh Governor says, “As advised by the Chief Minister and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under clause (1) of the Article-112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, and other provisions enabling me in this behalf. I, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday.”
With the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved by default as per the Constitution. However, Murad Ali Shah will remain in office till the appointment of a caretaker government.
