LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday dismissed interim bails of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in 7 cases, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House attack, for want of prosecution.
The Special Prosecutor, Farhad Ali Shah, argued before the court that there was no scope in the law to accept exemption application of convicted accused. He implored the court to reject the interim bail of PTI chairman. On the other hand, Imran Khan’s counsel argued that his client was in jail and the court should summon him as he wanted to appear before the court.
The court responded that even when Khan was free, he did not comply with the court’s orders. Barrister Salman Safdar, who had been excused from attending the hearing, requested for more time to argue his request for an exemption from attending.
The court refused to grant the PTI chairman an exemption from appearing and dismissed his bail application.
