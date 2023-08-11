Media bodies praise Sharjeel for streamlining information dept working

ISLAMABAD: The media bodies Thursday appreciated the efforts of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon for streamlining the working of Information Department.
In letters to Sharjeel, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) noted that the media payment process had been expedited in his tenure and now payments were being made on a timely basis, says a press release.
The APNS also observed that the long pending issue of print media’s outstanding dues had been resolved and the process for timely payment to the print media expedited.
The APNS thanked him for increasing the share of print media in the advertising budget of the provincial government.
The media bodies also appreciated his contribution to bringing transparency to the process of distribution of advertisements to the print and electronic media as well as discouraging malpractices in the department.
