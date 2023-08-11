PMU for Peshawar Safe City Project approved

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a project management unit for the Peshawar Safe City Project at an enhanced cost of Rs.262.56 million for the financial year 2023-24 along with giving the nod to several other schemes.

The revised PC-1 for de-radicalization and rehabilitation centres in the terrorism affected merged districts was okayed as well.The decisions were taken at the eighth meeting of the KP caretaker cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday, said a handout.

Ministers, advisors and special assistants, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and advocate general participated were there.

The cabinet okayed the Juvenile System Rules 2022, the transfer of a prisoner from Peshawar Jail to Rawalpindi and authorized the Home Secretary to approve the transfers of such prisoners in future.

It approved the transfer of 40 kanals of land adjacent to Mini Police Lines Hangu to the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs for the construction of residential complex for police, PMU of the Peshawar Safe City Project.

The solarization of over 28,000 agriculture tubewells at a cost of Rs30 billion was okayed. The federal government will share the cost with the province.

The cabinet approved the hand-over of Political Agent Public School in Kalaya town of the Orakzai district to the Frontier Constabulary.

The caretaker cabinet approved the extension of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational and Training Institutions Ordinance 1971 to the Bacha Khan Model School Pabbi Nowshera.

Revision of internet policy for KP was part of the agenda which was approved. The cabinet approved the use of 332 million revenue earned from the Dubai Expo to the KP Board of Investment and Trade for necessary matters.

The formation of a committee headed by Special Assistant Salma Begum was approved to distribute Zakat funds in the province in the absence of the Provincial Zakat Usher Council.

The cabinet okayed the payment of compensation to the Afghan citizens who were the victims of recent landsliding on the Pak Afghan Road near Torkham at the rate of Rs.500,000/- to the injured and Rs100,0000/- to the families of the deceased.

The annual report of the Judicial Academy was presented to the cabinet which was approved.For the promotion of tourism in Kurram district, approval was given to transfer more than 25 kanals of government land to the Department of Tourism.

The provincial cabinet approved Rs202.280 million as compensation to the dismissed employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation.