Pakistan to field record number of women athletes in Asiad

ISLAMABAD: A record number of 59 women athletes will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (China), as the joint meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) finlaised a strong 305-member national contingent for the quadrennial continental extravaganza.

Director General PSB, Shoaib Khoso, and the Secretary General of POA met Thursday to ensure the seamless participation of the Pakistan contingent in the prestigious Games that will set a fresh trend with a record participation of women athletes. Besides a full-fledged cricket team, women will also be seen participating in almost all other sports except for wrestling, kabaddi and weightlifting. “We have specially focused on the participation of women athletes. With the cooperation and coordination of POA and different federations, we have made maximum efforts to increase the overall number of women athletes. Besides cricket and athletics, women players will be seen participating in badminton, taekwondo, boxing and other events,” Shoaib Khoso, DG PSB said.

POA secretary was also excited at increased number of women athletes. “This shows the growing trend of women's participation in the sports. Due to some recent steps taken by the Ministry of IPC, women participation in sports has increased. Army Sports has made special efforts to improve women sports standard in the country. Hopefully, we would comparatively put up a better show in the Games when it comes to women sports.”

In all 305 athletes both male and female will be participating in the 19th Asian Games. To support the athletes’ easy and trouble-free travelling, the contingent has been thoughtfully divided into three groups.

The first group is receiving full support from the PSB, the second is partially supported by PSB, and the third group benefits from the backing of the POA or respective federations/board. This comprehensive approach aims to provide the best possible resources and assistance to national athletes as they represent our nation on this grand stage.

“A noteworthy aspect of our contingent is the significant participation of women athletes, a source of immense pride for our country. Their dedication and achievements inspire us all,” Khoso said.

The Asian Games will witness a strong representation from Team Pakistan, with the volleyball squad being the first to depart on September 15, followed by kabaddi and hockey teams.

Pakistan athletes are no strangers to success, with many having secured medals in previous competitions, showcasing their exceptional talents. Our shooting, kabaddi and athletics teams have great potential to secure medals at the 19th Asian Games. The Pakistan hockey team, in particular will be under the spotlight, carrying the hopes of the nation with the hopes to secure a victory that would propel them toward the highly esteemed Paris Olympics. The cricket and volleyball teams also hold a high chance of clinching medals, adding to our nation's pride.