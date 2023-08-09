‘Kashmir is unfinished agenda of partition’

Islamabad: Qamar Zaman Kaira, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, has said that Pakistan has steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause as reflected in its stance that Kashmir is the “unfinished agenda of the Partition.”

Mr Kaira was addressing as chief guest at a Seminar on “August 5, 2019 – assault on Kashmiri rights and identity continues unabated” organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

Mr Kaira observed that all political parties in Pakistan had a similar position on the Kashmir dispute as all were committed to its peaceful resolution through implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. He added that Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the core issue between India and Pakistan and its just solution would strengthen regional peace and stability. He also stressed the need for educating the younger generation on the history and legality of the Kashmir dispute so that they could, in their own turn, also fight this case with vigour and conviction.

The Adviser stressed that the Kashmir cause had to be advanced also through research work and intellectual endeavours. This was essential for preventing any distortions and dilution of positions. Underlining that a strong Pakistan would always be a strong advocate of Kashmir, the he pledged that the government would continue to promote the cause through vigorous efforts and proactive diplomacy. Former ambassador Tasnim Aslam emphasised the need for implementation of the UNSC resolutions, calling for a fair and impartial plebiscite to enable the Kashmiris to determine their own future. She also analysed the dynamics in the Security Council, the OIC’s steadfast support on Kashmir and the impact of geo-strategic factors on issues such as Kashmir and Palestine.

Farzana Yaqoob, former Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Azad Kashmir, said that the Kashmir cause can never be compromised through Indian lures of investment and development. She appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Kashmir cause and underscored the importance of all segments of society, in particularly the youth, playing their part in its further advancement. Jamal Aziz, Executive Director, Research Society of International Law, stressed the need for a more proactive and robust strategy based on International Law on Kashmir. He stated that India was fighting on a wrong footing and through International Law, Pakistan could press the case about illegality of India’s occupation and Indian actions of 5th August as the sovereign title of Kashmir had never transferred to India.

Altaf Hussian Wani, Chairperson, Kashmir Institute of International Relations, underlined the need to make Azad Kashmir the hub of knowledge and academic engagement regarding Kashmir, in the region and international arena as well. He called for having a “Charter of Kashmir” adopted by all political parties and proposed that it should also be included in their respective manifestos.

Muhammad Ghulam Safi, Convener, Tehreek Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, said that the brutalities India was committing in Kashmir knew no bounds. Ban on religious activities, restrictions on all forms of speeches, gagging the public opinion and journalism, legalising brutality by empowering law and order agencies through draconian laws and making life hell in the “heaven on earth” were all illustrative of Indian oppression. Sohail Mahmood, DG, ISS, thanked the participants in the end.