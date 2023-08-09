Pashto poet paid tributes for literary services

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function paid glowing tributes to late noted Pashto poet Murtaza Khan Shaheen for his literary services.

The function was organized by Niaz Adabi Sangar, a Pashto literary society here to commemorate his first death anniversary.Provincial Minister for Finance Himayat Ullah Khan was the chief guest.

Chairman of the literary society Laiq Zada Laiq, former chief secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Dr Khusro Kaleem, son of late Murtaza Shaheen, Dr Gulzar Jalal, Amjad Ali Khadim, poets and writers including Norul Basar Naveed, Shaukat Hussain Hasrat, Hameedur Rahman Nadan, Faridon Khan, Prof Aseer Mangal, Dr Haneef Khalil and others also attended the event.

Dr Kazim Niaz lauded the organizers for the event. He assured the son of late Murtaza Shaheen of all out support in getting his literary work published. Himayatullah Khan and Dr Gulzar Jalal and Amjad Ali Khadim also spoke on the occasion.