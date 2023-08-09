Alkhidmat Foundation launches mega tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Alkhidmat Foundation on Tuesday launched a mega drive to plant up to two million saplings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Named as ‘Alkhidmat Mega Tree Plantation,’ the grand endeavour is part of the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan campaign of the foundation aimed at combating the challenges posed by climate change in the country.

The campaign was inaugurated at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And both male and female volunteers along with students came together to plant more than 10,000 saplings.

Khalid Waqas, provincial president of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtun- khwawas was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, secretary of Climate Change Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, Vice-President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed, Dean Faculty of Sciences Bacha Khan University, also attended the event. With a goal of planting over 10 million saplings nationwide, this initiative seeks to address the environmental concerns that the nation has been grappling with.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah said that it was the moral, social, and national duty of safeguarding the environment. “Tree plantations play an important role in environmental enhancement and steering the country towards progress,” said.

The official urged students and educators to plant more and more trees within schools, colleges, and universities across the province. He encouraged them to put their names on the saplings they plant, allowing them to witness the transformation of these young plants into thriving trees. This, he stressed, would cultivate a sense of responsibility for improving and preserving the environment for generations to come.

Muhammad Mushtaq Mangat highlighted the organisation’s approach to tree planting. He emphasised planting saplings in areas where they can receive proper protection and care, fostering the essence of sustainability within the campaign.

He lauded the efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that their commitment ensured the campaign’s success. He also said that soon ‘Smart Forest Technology’ would be introduced where donors would be able to monitor the growth and care of their donated saplings.

Khalid Waqas spoke about the potential of tree plantation to mitigate climate change and natural disasters. He reaffirmed Alkhidmat’s dedication to engaging the community in positive activities that foster a better society. “This campaign has been extended to other regions of the province, further emphasizing the collective effort required for its triumph,” he said. Waqas encouraged the public to join hands with Alkhidmat in their pursuit of a Clean and Green Pakistan.

Hafiz Hameedullah Advocate, provincial vice-president of Alkhidmat Foundation, and Shah Zaman Durrani, Director of Alkhidmat Volunteers, also spoke on the occasion. Faculty member from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Noreen Munib, social activist Dr. Kainat, and students from Peshawar University, City University, Bacha Khan University, Alkhidmat Schools, and Child Protection also attended the event.